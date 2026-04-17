11-party to march in July charter push

‘The events of July-August 2024 represented a rupture that reactivated popular sovereignty in its most direct form.’ VISUAL: ANWAR SOHEL

The 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami yesterday announced that it would hold a series of programmes between tomorrow and May 2 to press for the implementation of the July charter.

The programmes include a mass procession in Dhaka tomorrow, followed by similar events in divisional cities on April 25 and in district towns on May 2.

Leaflets will be distributed, and seminars will be held in divisional cities and in key district towns during the period.

After a meeting of top leaders of the opposition alliance, Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar announced the programme at a press conference at Al-Falah Auditorium, near Jamaat’s central office in the capital’s Moghbazar.

Opposition Leader and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman chaired the meeting, which was attended by senior alliance leaders, including Opposition Chief Whip and NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Liberal Democratic Party President Col (retd) Oli Ahmad, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis chief Mamunul Haque, and AB Party General Secretary Asaduzzaman Fuad.

Announcing the programmes, Porwar said the combine would also hold rallies in all city corporations and divisional headquarters, and that its liaison committee would finalise the dates.

After the programmes, a mass rally would be held in Dhaka, from where the next phase of programmes would be announced, he added.

The Jamaat leader alleged that the government was not respecting the public mandate and reiterated the demand for legal recognition of the July charter, adding that the alliance would continue its programmes until it was implemented.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/11-party-march-july-charter-push-4153511