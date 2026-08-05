11‑party alliance to unveil new set of programmes Aug 5

The 11‑party alliance will unveil its next major programme at a rally in Dhaka on August 5.

The decision was taken Monday evening at a high‑level meeting at the official residence of Opposition Leader and Jamaat‑e‑Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Minto Road.

The meeting was chaired by Shafiqur Rahman and attended by senior leaders including National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam, LDP President Col (retd) Oli Ahmad, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Ameer Mamunul Haque, and AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Manju.

Leaders voiced concern over soaring commodity prices, the gas crisis, “phantom” electricity bills, and deteriorating law and order.

According to a press release, processions will be held in metropolitan areas, districts and upazilas on Wednesday, demanding implementation of the “people’s verdict” delivered through the referendum.

A rally will also be held at 10:30am at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, where senior leaders will announce the alliance’s next course of action.

The alliance further announced sit‑in programmes in front of electricity and gas offices in all metropolitan cities and districts on August 6, protesting rising prices, the gas crisis, electricity bills and worsening law and order.

Another sit‑in will be staged at Muktangan in Dhaka at 11:00am the same day, with leaders calling on ministers to make clear statements on these issues.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/11-party-alliance-unveil-new-set-programmes-aug-5-4239541