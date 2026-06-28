11 Chinese firms propose $9.21b investment in Bangladesh

Eleven Chinese companies have proposed investing $9.21 billion in Bangladesh after their chief executives and senior representatives, spanning various sectors, met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Beijing on Thursday (25 June), according to the company-wise investment proposals obtained by The Business Standard.

However, officials cautioned that the figures remain preliminary.

“These numbers were proposed by the companies themselves,” Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun told TBS.

“We have not yet carried out any verification or due diligence, so we cannot assess the likelihood of these investments materialising,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/eleven-chinese-companies-propose-921b-investment-1474161