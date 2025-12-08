10 injured in Gazipur clash over BNP nomination dispute

Several election campaign offices of the party and motorcycles were vandalised and set ablaze during the unrest on Sunday night, 7 December 2025. Photo: Collected

At least ten people were injured in clashes between two factions of the BNP in Kaliakair upazila over the party’s nomination for the Gazipur-1 constituency this evening (7 December).

Several election campaign offices of the party were vandalised and set ablaze during the unrest.

The clash broke out between supporters of Gazipur-1 BNP nominee and former Kaliakair Municipality mayor Mujibur Rahman and the supporters of Ishraq Siddiqui, son of former BNP standing committee member Chowdhury Tanvir Ahmed Siddiqui, who was denied party nomination.

Gazipur Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) said, “There were attacks and fires involving two BNP factions. The situation is now under control. Efforts are underway to maintain peace following discussions with both sides.”

Legal action will be taken if a formal complaint is lodged, he added.

Local sources said supporters of Ishraq Siddiqui had announced a protest rally in the Rakhaliachala area for this afternoon in response to what they described as an “unfair nomination process.”

As they gathered, a group of 20–25 men allegedly loyal to BNP nominee Mujibur Rahman arrived on motorcycles and attacked them, leaving at least 10 injured.

During the commotion, 10 motorcycles belonging to the attackers were seized and set on fire. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

The injured were later taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

Ishraq Siddiqui claimed the attack was a direct attempt to silence dissent among grassroots leaders angered by the nomination.

“There is widespread frustration over how this seat was handled. We were holding a peaceful protest, yet Mujibur Rahman’s followers attacked us. Some were even detained without cause,” he said, adding that panic has now gripped the area.

BNP nominated Mujibur Rahman, a member of the party’s executive committee, for Gazipur-1, despite expectations from several central leaders – including Ishraq – that they would be considered for the seat.

Attempts to reach Mujibur Rahman over phone for comment were unsuccessful.

However, a close aide claimed their supporters had gone to Rakhaliachala to hold a public meeting when a dispute with Ishraq’s men escalated.