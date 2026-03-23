10 arrested after BNP-Jamat feud leads to vandalism, looting in 40 Shariatpur homes

Published :

Mar 23, 2026 20:50

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Talatola Kurbir Char and Darbesh Khan Kandi localities of Rajnagar Union, bdnews24.com reports.

According to police and witnesses, the attackers detonated several crude bombs, creating a reign of terror before looting gold ornaments, cash, and livestock.

The roots of the conflict trace back to election day at the Talatola Dakhil Madrasa centre, where a fake vote had reportedly been cast.

The attackers targeted approximately 40 homes, including those belonging to expatriates and local farmers.

Victims described a scene of chaos where attackers used crude bombs to keep residents at bay while they ransacked properties.

Four cattle were looted from the farm of Kalam Bhuiyan, while Mofiz Bhuiyan claimed five of his cows were taken.