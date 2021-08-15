Ziaur Rahman was involved in Bangabandhu’s assassination: Hasan

Awami League (AL) joint secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said Ziaur Rahman was a traitor and he was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members, reports BSS.

“But BNP leaders have been constantly denying Zia’s role. They try to make Zia, a villain, into a hero. Ziaur Rahman was basically a murderer and a traitor,” he said, addressing a discussion on National Mourning Day, organized by Chattogram north district AL at city’s Theater Institute this noon.

Urging the BNP leaders to quit the politics of murderers and traitors, Hasan said the mask of Ziaur Rahman will be unveiled before the nation.