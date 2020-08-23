Zia behind Aug 15 killings, Khaleda involved in Aug 21 attack: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today repeated her allegations that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was involved in the August 21, 2004 grenade attack as her husband Ziaur Rahman was behind the August 15, 1975 killings.

“Ziaur Rahman was involved in the killings of the Father of the Nation, four national leaders…he killed army personnel through coups one after another. Khaleda Zia just did the same thing after coming to power,” she said.

The prime minister said this as she joined a discussion virtually from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee organised the programme at the International Mother Language Institute, marking the 45th martyrdom of the Father of the Nation and National Mourning Day.

The PM said Ziaur Rahman had made collaborators like Abdul Alim, Maulana Mannan and Shah Aziz ministers, prime minister and advisers.

Following Zia’s footsteps, Hasina said, Khaleda Zia also made Nizami, Mujaheed and other culprits — involved in the intellectuals’ killings — ministers.

The prime minister mentioned that Khaleda Zia made killer Rashid and Huda members of parliament.

“They (Zia and Khaleda) always patronised those who were involved in terrorism and killing,” she said.

Regarding the involvement of Ziaur Rahman in the Bangabandhu killing, she said killers Faruq and Rashid in their statement had said that Ziaur Rahman was with them always and being empowered by these killers, he later proclaimed himself as the president of the country.

Sheikh Hasina said by selecting Ziaur Rahman as the army chief, Khandaker Mustaque had proved that they were together in the conspiracy.

About the August 21 grenade attack, she said Khaleda Zia and her government were involved in that attack and that is why after the brutal incident, police and law enforcement personnel had charged baton on those who tried to rescue the injured and take them to hospitals for treatment.