Worker dies after falling from Rooppur Plant’s reactor building

A worker of Pabna’s Rooppur Power Plant construction site died after falling from the reactor building today.

Tushar Ahmed (32), of Joynagar village in Ishwardi upazila of Paban, fell to the ground when he was working on the second reactor building of the project early today, said in-charge of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant’s site office Ruhul Kuddus.

Tushar was taken to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex in critical condition from where he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Tushar died at the medical college later, reports our Pabna correspondent quoting Ruhul.

“We have asked the company, for which he was working, to compensate the victim’s family,” Ruhul added.