Windies’ Shepherd misses Bangladesh tour after testing positive for COVID-19

Fast-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been replaced with Keon Harding in the West Indies one-day squad for their Bangladesh tour later this month, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has said.

“Shepherd will remain in Guyana where he is undergoing a period of isolation that unfortunately will extend beyond the team’s travel period,” the CWI said in a statement.

West Indies are sending a depleted contingent after 10 players, including test captain Jason Holder and limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard, pulled out of the tour over COVID-19 concerns.