Windies in charge against England in first test

West Indies hold a commanding 99-run lead over England at the end of the third day of the first test on Friday after posting 318 in their first innings at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

In response, England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off fiery spells from West Indies pacers Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach to guide the hosts to 15-0 in their second innings at stumps.

Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich stitched together an 81-run partnership to give the visitors control of the match before Chase was trapped lbw by seamer James Anderson for 47, with the on-field umpire’s not out decision overturned on review.