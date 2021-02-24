Why pardoning Anis and Haris’ sentences is not normal

The questions which remain unanswered in his statements:

1. The allegations brought about in the Al-Jazeera report are serious, so why did he as a legal expert, or the government, not take the matter seriously? Was it coincidental that the home ministry, the army headquarters, the police and the accused also chose to ignore Al-Jazeera’s questions? What explanation is there for not informing Al-Jazeera that the convicted persons had been pardoned two years ago? After this collective silence, will they succeed in a legal battle with Al-Jazeera?

2. After the documentary was released, why was the matter of the sentences being remitted not revealed until 15 February? The matter was being discussed around the whole country, yet the law minister said no one wanted to know about it. Can this be credible? Could ISPR not even reveal the matter before the 15th?

3. He told Deutsche Welle that Prothom Alo had not properly published his statement on 15 February. In an interview on the same day he had said that he hadn’t seen the gazette notification. So how did he get to know about the sentence remission? When did he get to know about it? How did he ascertain when the decision was made to issue the pardon? He had told Prothom Alo he did not know if anyone’s sentence had been pardoned and that he had no idea about the matter. If he had been misquoted, why did he not object after the report was published?

4. After claiming that they were victims of political harassment because of being Awami League activists, and also after having being their lawyer, it is hardly plausible that he could not remember their names. Yet in reply to Prothom Alo he said that he was unaware of the pardon. Is that so?

5. As he had been the lawyer of these convicted persons, how prudent had it been for him, as law minister, to give his approval to their sentences being pardoned, all the more so where the government took unprecedented advantage of legal interpretation? Is the matter of conflict of interest not effective anymore in our governance?

6. How can the remission of Anis and Haris’ sentences be compared to the pardons granted on special festive occasions? The convicts apply for such pardon from within jail to the prison authorities, which means they are not fugitives and that they have surrendered to the law. So how can such applications made without surrender get the law ministry’s approval?

7. In the case of those who are granted presidential pardon and released during festivals, the magnitude of their crimes is taken into consideration and this does not apply to those convicted for rape or murder. Exceptions are only made in the cases of those who have served most of their sentence terms and qualify for pardon due to their good behaviour and work while in jail. Is there any precedent in independent Bangladesh where such a sentence of a fugitive has been remitted?

8. How can a convict facing two sentences be granted pardon twice? Is there any such precedence in the country, even in the subcontinent?

9. In May 2018 following an appeal submitted by the mother of the three sentenced brothers, the sentence of Tofail Ahmed Josef was remitted. Surely it is not a normal happening that exactly 10 months on, the same mother puts in an appeal for the other two sons who are absconding. Did the government take the decision on far-reaching political considerations to grant such a rare appeal to pardon three brothers of the same family? Won’t this set a precedent for future governments to abuse power?

10. Did the other associates convicted in the same two cases receive the same pardon? Or are they not Awami League men? In their case were the cases not a matter of political harassment?

It may be recalled that when Awami League came to power in 2009, it decided to withdraw the cases against the party leaders and activists, terming these as politically motivated. A committee had even been formed, headed by the former state minister for law Qamrul Islam, to sort out these cases and in accordance to the committee’s recommendations, over 100,000 persons accused in over 7000 allegedly politically motivated cases, were acquitted of charges. Josef’s case was under trial at the Appellate Division at the time and in 2017 the Appellate Division commuted his sentence from death to life term imprisonment. The question is, what sort of political harassment case was this that it was not included in the over 7,000 politically motivated cases?