Why has Shahed not been arrested yet?

Shammi Ahmed, general secretary of the sub- committee on international affairs of the Awami League’s central committee, said Shahed Karim is no more a member of the committee. He attended some meetings occasionally and he had been a member in the past.

The second and most important question is how did the Department of Health reach an agreement with this person regarding the treatment and testing of coronavirus cases? This hospital has no valid licence, which had expired in 2014. Failing to detect its scheme is a major failure of the authorities. By signing an agreement with that hospital, the Department of Health has presented itself as a non-functioning organisation.

It is not uncommon to have a relationship or transaction of interest behind this agreement. According to the agreement with the health department, both the hospitals of Mohammad Shahed took large sums of money even though they were supposed to provide free coronavirus tests and treatment to the patients.