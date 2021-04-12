Who will protect middle-class from sliding into poverty?

Who are the middle class?

There is no specific definition of the middle class. However, based on their income, the people of the world are generally divided into five categories. These are: Poor, low income people, mid income people, higher mid income people and high income people.

Those who earn less than 2 dollars a day are globally recognized as poor. Those who earn 2.01 dollars to 10 dollars a day are low income people. Those earning from 10.01 dollars to 20 dollars a day are middle income people. Those with an income of 20.01 dollars to 50 dollars a day are high middle income people. And those earning over 50 dollars a day are high income people. But this definition changes from country to country. This income is on the basis of purchasing power parity (PPP).

Middle class decreases for the first time

And now, for the first time since the nineties, there had been a worldwide decrease in the middle class. The Covid pandemic has brought the progression of the middle class to a standstill. The US-based Pew Research Centre states that due to Covid-19, the world’s middle class has dropped by 90 million and the number of poor people has increased by 131 million.

According to the Pew Research Centre, the Covid pandemic has had a deep impact on the global economy. Growth has decreased worldwide. Economic recession has caused a drop the standard of living globally. And with the drop in income, a large chunk of the world’s middle class have been pitched into poverty. The largest percentage of the world’s middle class live in East Asia and then in South Asia. The most of them live in the biggest country of East Asia, China, and the biggest country to South Asia, India.

Statistics show that from 2011 to 2019, the number of middle class people increased from 899 million to 1.34 billion. That means every year the middle class rise by 54 million. In the same time span, the number of poor people decreased on average by 49 million annually. High income people in this period went up from 459 million to 570 million. That means, on average, the number of wealthy people went up by 15 million per year.