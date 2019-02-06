‘Who are the drivers of the 1.8 million cars in Bangladesh?’

File photo of Mujibul Haque Chunnu Dhaka Tribune

Expressing concern over the deaths in the road accidents, the opposition has asked the government to take a stand on the issue during the first session of the 11th parliament, on Tuesday

Jatiya Party (JaPa) MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu has raised the question in parliament and recommended the search for 1.8 million vehicles, which are more than the number of registered driver’s licences issued in the country.

The leader of the opposition, Chunnu, said: “Road accidents occur all over the world. But road accidents in Bangladesh are more frequent. Recently, the numbers of road accidents have increased, and many are dying as a result.”

He asked the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to implement the 5-point directive to bring discipline on the road.

He presented a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) which stated that in contrast to the registered 3.8 million vehicles in Bangladesh, there are only 200,000 registered drivers.

“Who drives the 1.8 million cars? Surely people are driving using fake driver’s licences,” said Chunnu.

“Who are the owners of these cars?” He questioned, adding: “Many of those who implement the law are the owners of these cars. It is because of this reason, necessary steps are not taken in this regard.”

The Jatiya Party presidium member said: “We occasionally see our road transport minister going to the street and demanding the licence of a baby taxi [CNG-fueled autorickshaw] driver. But the road accidents still take place and panic is created among the public. Is there no one to monitor this?”

Referring to the issue of safe road movement, Chunnu said: “The prime minister gave a 5-point directive to avoid road accidents. Question the road transport minister regarding the implementation of the prime minister’s directives. When does he plan to implement them?”

Source: Dhaka Tribune.