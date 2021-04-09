Where is the accountability of the law enforcement agencies?

In Bangladesh, too, there is necessity to inquire into police fire. It is not clear when and under what circumstances the police opened fire over the past few days in Hathazari, Brahmanbaria and other areas. However, the details appearing in media reports give rise to certain questions. For example, we saw pictures of brickbats being hurled from Hefazat’s procession in Hatharazi, breaking the windows of the police station. The home minister later said that a police cadet was injured in the incident. The question is, was the killing of four persons and injuring of many more in police retaliation and proportionate application of force? Before opening fire, did the police give any warning, use blank fire to try to disperse them, and aim at their legs rather than their bodies?

On the previous day, even after police opened continuous fire, no one was killed. The question is, couldn’t the death of the four persons be avoided in brining the demonstration under control in Hathazari? It was predictable that there would be a backlash in the extremely dangerous area of Brahmanbaria. Despite there being an adequate number of police and BGB members there, it is alleged that they initially did not take proper measures to resist the gathering. When the situation spiraled out of control, the 13 people were shot dead by the police. Hefazat puts this number at 15. This includes death allegedly caused by injuries to the head by police bullets.

Bangladesh law necessitates an inquiry into whether the police had taken timely action and whether the police’s use of force was proportionate. The law also necessitates an inquiry into allegations of the threats of pulling one’s liver out of any protest against Modi was launched, the attack on the peaceful rally of the left student organisations and Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, and the attack on the madarassa on the night before the mayhem took place in Brahmanbaria. The government must perform these duties.

Above all, the police must act lawfully in tacking a riot situation. The police’s competence in tackling such situation must be increased (such as the use of non-lethal or less lethal equipment), their neutrality must be established in taking adequate preventive measures (enforcing Section 144, arresting in advance instigators of trouble or possible troublemakers, regardless of party affiliation), the police must be adequately trained in riot control, and they must development an awareness of human rights.

It must be kept in mind that the police cannot shoot anyone dead in an controlled manner. The police force is a state institution, not of any government. The police’s wages and livelihood is paid with public funds, not with that of any party or particular government. No police official should make any statements contrary to this. There must be an assurance of investigating the incidents of killing by police fire alongside the trial of the Hefazat mayhem over the past few days. Rather than carrying out these responsibilities, if statements are made to the effect that the police will turn even sterner, this may place human rights and public safety at further risk.

* Asif Nazrul is a professor of law at Dhaka University

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir