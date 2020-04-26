Where are the MPs amid the pandemic?

And then the anti-climax. The prime minister Sheikh Hasina has given secretaries each the responsibility of a district. Why has she chosen secretaries despite so many MPs and ministers?

Already the term ‘rice-thief’ is a common term in the country. The few years after the liberation war was different as it was a war-torn country at that time. Scarcity was everywhere then. Prices were skyrocketing. Amid this the government started relief operations through TCB, ration shops, relief committees and gruel kitchens. But nothing seemed enough to control the situation. At that time, people staged demonstrations and chanted slogans against this. Now demonstrations and rallies are not taking place because of the lockdown but there is no end of complaints.

Probably the prime minister is not being able to rely on the traditional system. She has warned of taking tough action against corruption over relief materials. Still she has not given responsibility of the districts to any MPs or ministers. Instead she has chosen the secretaries.

We don’t know what the secretaries would do. We assume it would be easier for a secretary to hold the district and lower level administration accountable and lead them to action. It would apparently be more effective to use the administration than the political leaders.

We must try to understand why the prime minister has kept her faith in bureaucrats rather than her party’s MPs. Maybe, she has considered integrity, efficiency, capability to work quickly and accountability. Maybe this is an emergency measure. But where are the honourable members of parliament at this emergency period? Have they vanished into thin air?

We could go back 45 years ago to understand the whole scenario. What was the situation then? We could cite from the speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that he gave in the first meeting of BaKSAL (Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League) as its chairman in Dhaka on 19 June 1975:

“I could not provide fertiliser. Of the amount I provided, 30 per cent has been stolen. Do you acknowledge that? I do. I can’t tell a lie. By telling lies I can’t remain president of the country even for a day. The amount of fertiliser I provided, at least 30 per cent was stolen for the black market. The food I provide, 20 per cent of that is being stolen. Twenty to twenty-five per cent of the goods I send to the villages is being stolen. Everything is being stolen. I don’t produce wheat, a very little we do. (Show me a market) where the wheat is not available? These are the government warehouse’s wheat. I do not sell fertiliser in open market. (But show me a market) where the fertiliser is not available? Let us discuss this matter. There shall be free and fair discussion… this political party – a very important thing. One cannot get membership of this if one wishes. Members must be chosen. It can’t be (accepted) that a man with a membership card comes and seeks a permit (dealership)…”

Over four decades have gone by. Have we changed? We have destroyed the country in the name of party allegiance. We are not being able to hide the society’s wounds. Those who are running the countries must learn to acknowledge good deeds and take the responsibility of bad deeds. Let’s see whether the secretaries can lead the nation through this crisis. I don’t want to dismiss the matter by saying ‘Rotten bureaucracy will bring no results.’

At the same time, we must not forget the question, where are the people’s representatives? Where are the MPs? Have they gone underground at this time of crisis? They flexed their power often. Why can’t we see their ‘sacred faces’ at this critical moment?

* Mohiuddin Ahmad is a writer and researcher. He can be reached at mohi2005@gmail.com

* This article has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza