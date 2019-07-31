What country is worse than Saudi Arabia?

To be fair, I think there are only two countries that can beat Saudi in being worst countries on planet earth..

The gold medal for the worst country on planet earth goes to Venezuela , A country with large oils reserve yet it is falling state.

The Silver medal goes to North Korea , it is a place that is being run by complete madness, a place that is completely detached from reality.

The bronze medal for the worst country in the world goes to Saudi Arabia.

  • A country that has been producing oil like crazy for the past 70 years or so , and for the 6th year Saudi Arabic announces a budget deficit !!
  • Saudi Arabia has one of the worst education systems in the world.
  • In Saudi Arabia there is no Human Rights violations simply because there are no Human Rights in there.
  • Women’s rights !! Duh, who needs that !!
  • Despite the billions they spend on nonsense, Saudi Arabia still has no really manufacturing industry except for the few potato chip plants.
  • Zero democracy.
  • They spend billions of dollars a years for arms, yet they still need and pay for U.S protection !!!!! Hmmm!!
  • Zero freedom of speech.
  • Saudi Arabia is committing war crimes against the civilians in Yemen and causing the WORST humanitarian crisis in the world “ in Yemen”.
  • Saudi Arabia was and still one of the main supporters of terrorists groups.
  • The hypocrisy and double standards in Saudi Arabia is unmatched in the whole world or even in the human history.

