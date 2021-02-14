West Indies whitewash Bangladesh in Test series

Rahkeem Cornwall took centre stage as spinners picked up all 10 wickets in the West Indies’s 17-run victory over Bangladesh in the second and final Test on Sunday to complete a series whitewash.

Cornwall took 4-105 while Kraigg Brathwaite (3-25) and Jomel Warrican (3-47) grabbed the remaining wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 on the fourth day.

Mehidy Hasan hit two sixes and three fours late in the day to add drama after the hosts lost their ninth wicket but the West Indies kept their cool to deny them a come-from-behind win.

The tourists, missing most of their top stars who feared travelling during the coronavirus pandemic, jumped with joy after Cornwall took a catch at slip off Warrican to dismiss Mehidy for 31 and end the innings.