‘Waterway accidents kill 149 in three months’

Though the number of launch capsizes has decreased, different type of vessels accident is taking place on inland waterways round the year and deaths of people continue, said a report of two non-government organisations on Saturday.

At least 149 people, including 22 women and 44 children, were killed while 26 others injured and 58 others remained missing in a total of 95 waterway accidents in last three months, reports UNB.

The 58 missing victims were also considered deceased as they were not found later rising the number of death to 207, revealed a survey of Green Club of Bangladesh (GCB) and National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways (NCPSRR).