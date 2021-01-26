US hints at looking into Rakhine genocide, Rohingya repatriation: FM

Bangladesh on Tuesday said there are indications that the new US administration under President Joe Biden will look into the issue of genocide of Rohingyas in the Rakhine State and hopefully will proactively take action for their safe return to Myanmar.

“It’s good news. There are indications,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said, adding that Rohingya problem was created by Myanmar and its solution also lies with them.

He said Bangladesh is thankful of USA’s principled stand and steadfast humanitarian and diplomatic support to Bangladesh in dealing with the Rohingya crisis since August 2017.

“We also firmly believe that it’s essential to take an effective and well-calibrated intervention on the part of the international community to convince Myanmar to create a safe and conducive environment in the Rakhine State for the dignified return of 1.1 million Rohingyas to their homeland,” Dr Momen said.

The Foreign Minister was addressing as the chief guest at a webinar organised by Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) titled “Bangladesh-US Relations: Opportunities and Challenges”.

Prime Minister’s Adviser Salman F Rahman, Professor Rehman Sohan, Ranok Jahan, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, Bangladesh Ambassador to US Shahidul Haque, Farooq Sobhan and BEI President M Humayun Kabir also spoke at the webinar.