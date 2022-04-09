US Department of Agriculture report: Bangladesh needs to import millions of tonnes of rice despite increase in production

Meanwhile, according to the daily food grain report of the Ministry of Food on 7 April, the government warehouse has a stock of 1577,000 tons of food. In the last two months, it has decreased by about 500,000 tons. As a result of increasing the distribution of rice and wheat in the government’s social security program, stocks have decreased, which will decrease further in the coming days. However, these reserves are still considered to be sufficient.

Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this, AMM Shawkat Ali, former secretary of the agriculture ministry, said it was presumed that the Russia-Ukraine war would have an impact on the food market. Now the prices of wheat and fertiliser have gone up and it can increase further in the coming days. Therefore, Bangladesh will have to move towards alternative markets in the long run. For this we have to increase our diplomatic efforts.

According to the USDA report, Bangladesh might have to import 7.5 million tons of wheat, 2.3 million tonnes of corn and 700,000 tons of rice. Bangladesh will need a total of 37 million tonnes of rice this year which is one per cent higher than the last year.

The consumption of wheat and rice has also increased during the pandemic, the organisation reported. It thinks that Bangladesh will import these products from India as an alternative to Russia and Ukraine.