UN refugee agency chief in city

UN High Commis-sioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi yesterday kicked off his five-day visit to Bangladesh to highlight the need for sustained international support for more than one million Rohingyas.

This is the first visit by the UN refugee agency chief to refugee camps in Bangladesh since the pandemic began, following an earlier trip in March 2019.

“The High Commissioner will meet with representatives of the government of Bangladesh to discuss the ongoing response for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char,” according to a UNHCR statement.

He is scheduled to meet the prime minister, officials of the foreign ministry, disaster management ministry, UN officials and the Rohingyas.

During his visit to the camps and to Bhasan Char, he will meet Rohingya refugees to discuss their needs, challenges and hopes for the future.

Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, and Herve de Villeroche, Senior Advisor to the High Commissioner, are accompanying Grandi.