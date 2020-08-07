UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Ronaldo brace not enough as Lyon knock out Juventus

Round of 16 Second Leg – Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais – Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy – August 7, 2020 Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo heroics during the Champions League last-16 second-leg match against Lyon in Turin on Friday was not enough to stop the French side from going through to the quarterfinals on an away goal advantage. Photo: Reuters
Reuters, Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace, including an unstoppable long-range goal, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League on Friday but it was not enough as the French side reached the quarter-finals on away goals.

Lyon went ahead in the 12th minute from a contentious penalty, awarded for a foul by Rodrigo Bentancur. It was converted by Memphis Depay.

Ronaldo levelled from another spot kick, harshly awarded against Depay for handball, two minutes before halftime.

Ronaldo put Juventus ahead out of the blue on the hour as he found space for a shot and blasted the ball past Anthony Lopes from 25 metres. But Juve could not find the third goal and the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate, sending the Ligue 1 side into the final eight.

