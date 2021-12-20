Twelve-star Bangladesh into final

Defending champions Bangladesh moved into the final of SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship with a 12-0 win against Sri Lanka in the last round-robin stage match at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur today.

Shaheda Akter Ripa and Afeida Khandaker scored hattrick each while Rituporna Chakma and Anuching Mogini scored two each for the home team, who led the first half 4-0. Akhi Khatun and Unnoti Khatun scored one apiece for the women in red and green.

The home team topped the table with 10 points from four matches. Bangladesh had started the competition with a goalless draw against Nepal before thrashing Bhutan 6-0. Golam Rabbani Choton’s charges then edged past India 1-0 to have one foot in the final.

The hosts will play the final on Wednesday against India, who earlier in the day beat Nepal 1-0 to book their final berth with nine points.

Naorem Priyangka Devi’s 67th minute goal decided the match in favour of the Indians at the expense of Nepal, who were the beaten finalists in the last edition.