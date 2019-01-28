Trump wishes Hasina success in the third term while reminding her for an independent investigation into December 30, 2018 national election

Trump wishes Hasina success in the third term

US President Donald Trump has wished Sheikh Hasina a successful third term as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister. In a letter, he also said, “On behalf of the American people, I commend tens of millions of Bangladeshis who voted, demonstrating their democratic aspirations for the country.”

Highlighting the importance of international calls for an independent investigation into December 30, 2018 national election, he reminded her of attacks on the political opposition and their supporters and repression of journalists are tainting the national election and Bangladesh’s international reputation.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam said the US president congratulated Hasina on becoming prime minister for the third straight term.

“We have received a congratulatory letter from the president of the United States and it will be formally handed over to the prime minister,” he said.