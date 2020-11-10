Trial of GK Shamim, 7 others begins

The court has framed charges against eight persons including expelled Jubo League leader GK Shamim in a money laundering case.

Orders in this regard were passed on Tuesday by judge of the Dhaka special judge court-10 Md Nazrul Islam.

Bench assistant of the court Md Shah Alam informed Prothom Alo of the matter.

The eight, including GK Shamim, were brought to the court before the hearing. When the charges were framed, each of the accused claimed their innocence.

The other seven accused in the case are GK Shamim’s bodyguards Delwar Hossain (39), Murad Hossain (52), Zahidul Islam (41), Shahidul Islam (36), Kamal Hossain (49), Shamsad Hossain and Aminul Islam (34).