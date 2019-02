A local leader of transport workers union was killed in a road accident at Naudapara Amchattar in Rajshahi on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The victim was Shamim, publicity secretary of District Truck Workers’ Union.

Quoting witnesses, sub-inspector of Shah Makhdum Police Station Shamim Hossain said, the accident took place around 9:00 am when a speedy truck hit and left him dead on the spot.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to local hospital morgue for autopsy.