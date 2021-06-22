Tofail Ahmed to give away all his property

Awami League leader Tofail Ahmed, lawmaker of Bhola-1, has announced that he will donate all his movable and immovable property to Tofail Ahmed Foundation.

Tofail confirmed his decision to The Daily Star today.

The foundation, established by him in 2016, will work to provide the underprivileged with hospital, old home, and stipend facilities, he said.

Born in Bhola, Tofail is one of the most influential political leaders in the history of Bangladesh and is an ideal follower of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He is one of the organisers of Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971 and acted as one of the chiefs of Bangladesh Liberation Front (Mujib Bahini).

Tofail was the Minister for Commerce and Industries from 1996 to 1999, Minister for Industries up to 2001, Minister for Housing and Public Works and Industries in 2013-2014 and Minister for Commerce from 2014 to 2019.