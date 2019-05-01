Tigers leave country on World Cup mission

The Bangladesh cricket team left the country for the ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

After playing a tri-nation series in Ireland, the team will reach England on 17 or 18 May.

The World Cup, to be played in England and Wales, will begin on 30 May.

The players opened themselves up before riding on their World Cup mission.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

Pray for the team as we are heading to play World Cup. Pardon us if we made any mistakes. We hope all will stand by the Bangladesh team. We’ll try to play good cricket.

Mustafizur Rahman

World Cup is a big event. We have to dream big for such a big event. We are dreaming to achieve something big. Pray for us so that we can achieve our goal.

Soumya Sarkar

I will try to do well on such a big stage. I will try to be consistent and play big innings. As it’s my second World Cup, I will definitely try to surpass the previous record. I will try not to make mistakes which I did in the previous World Cup.

Sabbir Rahman

I will try to play better in this World Cup as I did in the past.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

It is a long tour for us. Please pray for us so that we can do well in the tour. We will try our best to play good cricket.

Mohammad Mithun

We will try to give 100 per cent from our side. We cannot afford to make mistakes which we did earlier. I urge people of the country to pray and have faith on us.

Saifuddin

I will try to pay back the team management for keeping faith on me.

Rubel Hossain

We are heading to the World Cup with a big dream. Our target is to reach the semifinals. We are confident as we are playing good cricket.

Taskin Ahmed

I am going to play tri-nation series in Ireland. Please pray for me so that I can manage a berth for me in the World Cup squad by playing good cricket in Ireland.

*This report appeared on Bangla online edition has been rewritten in English by Galib Ashraf