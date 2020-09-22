Throwers and bowlers gave us a tough time: Taskin

On Sunday, after 198 days, the Bangladesh National team started training as a group at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur for their potential three-Test tour of Sri Lanka later this month. And today it was the batting session for all the bowlers in the preliminary squad for the upcoming tour.

While the bowlers enjoyed today’s session, according to right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed, they were also thrown a tough challenge in the nets by the throwers and bowlers.

“It was a batting session for all the bowlers in the squad. We enjoyed it a lot, even though the throwers and net bowlers did give us a very tough time in the nets,” chuckled the 25-year-old pacer.

Taskin, who seemed to be in a jovial mood, opined that such challenges would only go on and help them improve their batting skills.

“Actually we need to embrace these challenges. If we, the tailenders, want to support the batsmen then we will need to improve our batting skills. We are trying and we hope that we can perform better in the future,” said Taskin.

During an interview with The Daily Star earlier this month, Bangladesh pace bowling coach Ottis Gibson — who is one of the foreign coaching staffs currently overseeing the performance of the national players in the skill camp — said that he had noticed a remarkable improvement in Taskin’s fitness during the coronavirus enforced halt.

Taskin however said that he would need to work harder in order to become a ‘world-class’ player.

“My fitness has improved. But there is no end in improving oneself. So, if I want to be world-class and be more consistent then I would have to continue doing hard work.”