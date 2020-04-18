Thousands join Janaza in Brahmanbaria flouting social distancing rule

Several thousand people attended the namaz-e-janaza of Mawlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari at Bertola village in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Saturday ignoring the risk of coronavirus transmission, UNB reports.

Mawlana Jubayer Ahmed Ansari, founder of a local madrasah, passed away on Friday night at his home in Bertala.

Locals said about 50,000 people attended the janaza around 10am, defying the government’s strict social distancing rule.

On Thursday evening, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as vulnerable to virus infection, prompting the administration to put the entire country under virtual lockdown.

The DGHS has urged all to strictly abide by some specific restrictions, including holding meetings, gatherings and outside movement.