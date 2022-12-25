Those who are left out of AL’s new committee

There are no major changes in the newly formed central committee of ruling Awami League. However, three presidium members of the previous committee were left out this time. Of them, Nurul Islam Nahid was elected a presidium member in the last council. Abdul Mannan, who served as a presidium member for two terms, has been left out this time. Ramesh Chandra Sen also didn’t get a berth in the committee this time.

There are a total of 19 posts, including the president and general secretary, in the presidium committee, as per the constitution of Awami League. One of these posts was already vacant. Three of the presidium members were axed, which raised the number of vacant posts to four.