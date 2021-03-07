Those behind the Faridpur brothers must not be spared

CID summited the charge sheet in the Faridpur incident. Trial proceedings will start. But arrest of all accused must come before everything else, otherwise they may flee the country or influence the case while inside the country.

Policymakers of the country say the law will take its own course. The lawsuit against Faridpur’s two brothers and others can be a test case for this. We hope that punishment of the perpetrators will be ensured after completing the trial proceedings within the shortest possible time and that the money that has been laundered abroad will be brought back as well.