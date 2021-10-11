There’ll be a commission, but will people be able to vote?

Awami League has raised the question, why will anyone vote for BNP? Then again, persons of the opposite ilk may ask, why will anyone vote for Awami League? Before going into the debate of who to vote for and who not to vote for, first create an environment conducive to voting. A commission needs to be formed, but not like the Huda commission which said that it wasn’t their responsibility to bring people to the polling booths. It must be an election commission that will protect the security of the votes.

CEC KM Nurul Huda has destroyed the country’s election system. He first invited the Americans to come to Bangladesh to take lessons about voting. Lastly, he went to Russia to observe the voting there. Who knows whether he invited them too? After four and three quarter years in office, he now talks about political consensus. In response, there is only one thing to ask him — where were you all this time? You and your associates have destroyed the election system that was built up through years and years of painstaking struggle. Even if you are not placed on trial by the law for this, history will not spare you.