The uncomfortable truth about enforced disappearances: How long will justice remain elusive?

When we hear the law minister himself claiming ignorance of the meaning of the phrase “enforced disappearance,” it seems we are barking up the wrong tree in making so much noise about enforced disappearances, demanding a stop to the atrocious practice and legal remedy for the victims’ families. Contacted several days ago by this newspaper to comment on the issue of enforced disappearances, he said that he had no understanding of what enforced disappearance was and would comment only after he had grasped the meaning of the term. This is a cruel joke to those who are shedding tears every moment for their loved ones who have disappeared, most of them picked up by people claiming to belong to the law enforcing agencies.

The statistics related to enforced disappearances are a damning narrative of the country’s state of governance and rule of law, and perhaps even more so, of its legal justice system. According to a local leading human rights watchdog, as many as 553 people have become victims of enforced disappearance between 2009 and 2019. The eyewitness accounts and the circumstances of their disappearances point to the law enforcing agencies, sponsored by the state. We ought to remember that the practice predates 2009.

It is frustrating that we are still suffering the blatant practice of forced disappearance, which is a gross violation of human rights. It is even more frustrating that there seems to be no legal remedy. Law enforcers cannot get away by saying that so and so are not in their custody. It is the responsibility of the state to discover the whereabouts of those gone missing. And it is not just one or two persons, but more than 500 people who have gone missing, with the administration claiming no knowledge of where they were or might be.

We understand that there are limitations of the courts, but we believe it should take cognizance of the gravity of the issue and direct the government to take such steps as would ensure that the practice ceases immediately. But much would depend on the government’s sincerity to stop this and ensure justice for victims’ families.