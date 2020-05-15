The rich and influential creep into relief list!

A report in this daily about the name of the industries and commerce affairs secretary of Brahmanbaria Awami League being in the list of “beneficiaries” of the government’s open market sales (OMS), which targets the poorest and most vulnerable sections of society, has left us stupefied. More so because, in the list, there are also the names of more than a dozen of his relatives. The OMS programme offers a subsidised rate of TK 10 per kg of rice to those affected by loss of income during this pandemic, including beggars, transport workers, rickshaw-van pullers, day labourers, tea stall workers and members of the third gender community. The person in question has numerous other flashy titles such as member of the central FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries) and general secretary of Restaurant Owners’ Association in Brahmanbaria. Most importantly, he is an OMS dealer himself.

Are we to believe that this person and his relatives are so poor that they can only buy rice at TK 10 per kg? There is little doubt that this is a gross example of the greed and dishonesty of some public officials who do not think twice about usurping what rightfully is entitled to the needy and vulnerable.

The worst part is that this is hardly a one-off anomaly. Names of 84 other people, who according to locals are affluent and do not need assistance, can be found in such lists in the municipality area. The allegations that the rich and influential, including ruling party members, were named in the OMS list prompted the district OMS programme authorities, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, to investigate the matter. We are thankful that this team unveiled this shocking irregularity in what was supposed to be an endeavour to alleviate the sufferings of low-income people who are now jobless. But it is still disturbing to know that there have been numerous other incidents of irregularities in various government relief programmes. According to a report, 49 public representatives have been suspended for relief distribution related irregularities during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the ACC has filed cases against 20 individuals including 14 local government representatives for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of subsidised rice meant for the poor and vulnerable.

The PM has repeatedly warned against such corruption but it seems such warnings have not been taken seriously by some public officials. As shameful as these revelations are, the government now must take a much harder line than it has against those who have been found guilty of using their political clout to grab government relief and make some money out of it at a time of national crisis. These individuals must be punished under the law and made an example of and those public bodies responsible for enabling the irregularities must be held accountable.