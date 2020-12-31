Amar Desh UK 30 December 2020

The Political History of Muslim Bengal: Mujib’s bilateral crisis and dictatorship rule-seven

In the absence of opposition in the independence of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujib easily established the family system. At that time, the only ungrateful leader of the people had the courage to protest against the ugly personality that started in the country, Maulana Bhasani. Sheikh Mujib himself used to do enough for Maulana Bhasani, the founder of Awami Muslim League. Maulana Bhasani also loved Mujib. But Maulana was gradually becoming disabled with the weight of age. Moreover, the condition of the Chinese political parties in the newly independent Bangladesh controlled by India was also similar. China didn’t stop just by opposing Bangladesh’s freedom struggle, it was also applying VETO in the proposal of Bangladesh membership in the UN. The Delhi and Sheikh Mujib administration were against Maulana Bhasani as the Chinese Communist Party had a long-term good relationship with him. In this situation, it was not easy for a senior and publicly respected leader like Maulana Bhasani to oppose Mujib’s dictatorship.

The Islamist parties were even more in danger. Most Islamist parties were either in jail or in fugitive lives after independence for opposing the India-backed liberation war with Pakistan’s union stand. Hundreds of Islamist leaders and activists were publicly shot and stabbed to death in the name of justice in the public court after December 16 Famous freedom fighter Kader Siddiqui killed four accused Razakar in public in a public meeting in Paltan Maidan, Dhaka on 19 December, the civilized world was shocked by the extreme brutality. Picture reports of Kader Siddiqui’s brutality are published through many international news media, including The Time. This kind of horrific violence has become a daily incident in Bangladesh.

Protests against Sheikh Mujib’s rule were pronounced from an absolutely unexpected place. During the freedom war in Bangladesh, a terrorist armed group named Mujib was born under the supervision of Indian Intelligence Agency. The Indian government formed a Mujib force with the radical selected leaders and workers of Awami League. The purpose of the formation of this force was to completely eradicate the anti-India, Islamist and China’s supporting political forces in the independence Bangladesh. Surprisingly, one of the top leader and chief theorist of the Mujib forces, Sirajul Alam Khan, in a few days, fell in love with the Sheikh Mujib government. Sirajul Alam Khan was one of the four young leaders who were given special training in Dehradun to lead the Indian Army General Uban Mujib forces. The other three are Sheikh Mujib’s influential nephews Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, Tofayel Ahmed and Abdur Razzak. These four people were very favorite of General Uban. General Uban was responsible for forming the special killer force when Sheikh Mujib decided to form a controversial guard to play the role of the party stick forces in the establishment of dictatorship. Sirajul Alam Khan’s political colleague and freedom fighter Mohiuddin Ahmed writes about the purpose and establishment of the Mujib forces,

′′ BLF’s [Mujib force not named yet] training was arranged by a group of trainers of Special Frontier Force [SFF] under the direct supervision of Uban. It had two training centers, one is the servant of Dehradun, the other is Haflong of Assam. Four transit camps were set up to select trainees. These were located in Barrackpore for the southwest. Tofayel Ahmed was the regional captain. His assistant was Noor Alam Jiku. The transit camp in the north-west was at a place called Panga near Jalpaiguri. Sirajul Alam Khan was the captain of this region. His assistant was Monirul Islam. The camp of the middle region was in Tura city of Meghalaya. Abdur Razzak was the captain of this region. His assistant was Syed Ahmed. Eastern region [including Dhaka] camp was in Agartala. Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni was the captain of this region. Assistants were MA Mannan and Dr. Noor Hossain Chanchal. Shahjahan Siraj used to do the work of maintaining contact with the expatriate government on behalf of the BLF. Four young leaders have renamed themselves. They introduced themselves in many places with new names. The names were in short Manoj [Mani], Saroj [Siraj], Raju [Razzak] and Tapan [Tofayel], Take four regional captains of BLF. General’s status and protocol were given.

Trainees were selected mainly from the members of the Chatra League. Apart from this, many members of the Labor League are also trained —

The issue of training on political ideology was seriously considered as well as surgery. Four leaders of Chhatra League are selected to give political lessons to the trainees. They are Hasanul Haque Inu, Sharif Nurul Ambia, A F M Mahbubul Haque and Masud Ahmed Rumi. They were all Sirajpanthi —

Misunderstanding and clashes occur between the members of the Liberation Force and the BLF in several places. It should be noted that the conflicts and conflicts between the Liberation Force [known as Freedom Fighter or FF] and the Bengali soldiers fighting in different sectors with the BLF are mainly observed in Sector 2 Major Khaled Mosharraf’s forces had no comprehension with BLF’s eastern captain Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni. Mani was a huge opponent of the Tajuddin government. He was alleged that Khaled was giving training and weapons to leftist students in his sector. –

The expatriate government was concerned about the leftists. The leftist alleged that the leftist, especially the student union workers were not being allowed to train freedom fighters in different sectors. BLF leaders were also alert, so that the leftists don’t get training and weapons from Indian authorities. General Uban described his experience on the issue, which could be cited as an example of the radical left opposition of BLF leaders [Rise and fall of Jas, page: 48-52]

The student who wrote Mohiuddin Ahmed about not giving chance to the union workers in the war for liberation was Chinese. The expatriate Bangladeshi government did not have much objection about the Moscowists as they have always done the laziness of Awami League. Due to the Soviet connection, the then government of India also looked at the Moscowists with love.

