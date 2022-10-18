The Man Who Said Ukraine Would Win

Paris

“Victory for the Ukrainians is coming very fast,” says Bernard-Henri Lévy. “And I was the first to predict it.” Mr. Lévy is on his fifth visit to the country since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion in late February; his first was in mid-March.

“I am in the east,” he tells me Wednesday by WhatsApp, the least unreliable way to communicate from the front lines. He’s in Kupyansk, a town “just liberated,” then to Izium, where “Ukrainian families are just beginning to return.” Two days earlier, the Russians had bombed the heart of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, including a children’s playground. But he still feels “a strong wind of victory. A sad victory, of course. A victory in the midst of graves, but victory nonetheless.”

Mr. Lévy, 73, is conventionally billed as a “French philosopher.” That’s wholly inadequate to describe a man who’s also a journalist and filmmaker, a passionate crusader for democratic rights, and a freelance envoy of the Western world to war zones on almost every continent. We met last month, after his return from his fourth Ukraine visit, in Mr. Lévy’s exquisitely furnished and commodious apartment in the heart of Paris.

He leads a magnificent life and has no need to risk his neck in Ukraine or elsewhere. Yet he does. He is a wealthy man—heir to his father’s timber fortune and the author of several best-selling books—and he often pays his own way to these combat zones, setting himself the task of highlighting the plight and the needs of the people at war. “I have the means,” he says, “and the time.” He also feels “a duty, as an intellectual whose voice is heard, to ring the bell and warn the world.” He confesses to a kinship with the Ukrainian people. Ever since he visited Kyiv during Ukraine’s democratic Maidan Revolution in 2014, he’s regarded them as “the sentinels of the West,” on the front line with Russia.

We meet days after the Ukrainian armed forces liberated Lyman, a town in the east that the Russians had captured and ravaged. We sit at Mr. Lévy’s dining table, a large map of Ukraine spread out between us. He’s “not at all surprised” by the victory in Lyman. “I was there with the Ukrainians, a few kilometers from the city, a few days before the offensive,” he says. “One could feel the encirclement of the Russian forces, just as one could feel the solidity of the Ukrainian positions. One could see how they were, little by little, transforming from defensive positions into offensive ones.”

On the lookout in Raigorodok, facing Lyman.PHOTO: MARC ROUSSEL

Mr. Lévy speaks of the war with the authority of a man who has seen it up close—who has been in foxholes alongside troops as they exchanged fire with Russians. He has been pilloried for this on Twitter by half-wits who dwell not on the great risks he runs to report on the war firsthand, but on the suit he wears under his flak jacket.

He says he dresses up for the battlefield for the same reason he does when he meets “a senator in D.C., a friend in New York, or my publisher in Paris”: “Few deserve more respect than those who risk their lives, buried in trenches, to defend our shared values.” He also wears a suit for our interview, late on a Friday evening. No one is around but us and his impeccable Sri Lankan butler, who has worked for Mr. Lévy for 32 years and still doesn’t speak a word of French.

The Ukrainian soldiers on the front, Mr. Lévy says, had “a sense of calm, a strength, and a steel morale.” Lyman was a “key hub for the Russians in the region. And they lost it. Their entire infrastructure in the region will be weakened, and even if they try a counterattack, we’ll be able to see further pushes, even stronger still, by the Ukrainian forces.”

The Ukrainians have “a determined army which takes its time and tightens its grip little by little.” Their superiority to the Russians on the battlefield is apparent. “The Ukrainian generals are the better strategists, not the Russians,” he says. “But the real reason Putin has not succeeded”—the reason Ukrainian morale has remained high even in the face of the most “stomach-churning” Russian atrocities against civilians—is that “they know why they fight.”

They fight not only for “their existence, their survival,” but also for “values which they believe are worth risking their lives for,” Mr. Lévy says. That’s what led him to conclude in March that the Ukrainians would win: “I said it very early on. And I never, absolutely never, doubted it.” Everyone around him was saying, “Putin will never accept this, the Kremlin will never accept that.” But Mr. Lévy has covered many wars, and he’s found “there’s a simple law”: The people, not only the generals, must embrace the fight. “It’s the poor civilians that are sent to face the machine guns and who, in an instant, accept or refuse to go. And in this situation, when you know why you are there—when you defend your city, your house, your children, and, even more important, a creed that is deep within you—you go.”

The Russians offer a vivid contrast: “When you don’t understand what you’re doing there, when you don’t know why you are fighting, when you understand that you were sent to your death to satisfy the whims of a crazy, belligerent tyrant—well then, no one, no Putin in the world, can push you to step up to fight.” It won’t be long, he forecasts, before “the Russian army will really collapse from inside.”

On the Ukrainian marine patrol boat Fastiv, watching for enemy vessels approaching Odessa.PHOTO: MARC ROUSSEL

Already Mr. Putin has had to resort to conscription. Mr. Lévy invokes the “era of Soviet dissidents, like in Solzhenitsyn’s books, with men breaking their own arms not to be enlisted in the army.” When people are at this point, “I don’t see how you can build a real army. The dictator has to resort to calling for mercenaries, for gangsters taken out of jail, for hysterical Chechen Islamist militants, and for the blind shelling of cities.” When a dictator is “reduced to that, I don’t see how he can win.”

In his visits to Ukraine, Mr. Lévy has seen proof of the barbarism of the Russians, “who are weak in front of the strong and strong in front of the weak.” He calls this the “definition of cowardice,” the opposite of the Ukrainians’ “nobility” and “sophistication.” Is Mr. Lévy romanticizing the Ukrainians? He says no: “For the moment, I don’t romanticize. I believe that there is, between Russia and Ukraine, a clash of civilizations.” There are no perfect states, he allows, “and when peace comes, I’m sure there will be a necessary democratic push to be made in Ukraine. But if Putin wins the war, it would be a serious weakening of the West and of America. Ukraine is the rendezvous, the call to arms, of our times.”

America’s strength obsesses Mr. Lévy, who may be France’s most pro-American public figure. “Anti-Americanism,” he says, “is one of the very significant and dark benchmarks of the worst instinct in France, which is often fascism.” He describes Mr. Putin as “authentically a fascist” for whom “America is the devil and the West the embodiment of decay.” Western values are “what he attacks through the pretext of Ukraine,” Mr. Lévy says. Ukraine’s “great virtue”—its embrace of European and Western values, and of America—was “impossible for Putin to digest.” It is what drove him to rage, and to war.