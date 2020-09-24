Teesta, Dharla water crosses danger level; chars, river basins submerged

Hundreds of chars and river basins in Lalmonirhat have been submerged as the waters of Teesta and Dharla rivers crossed the danger level due to incessant rains and an onrush of water from upstream India.

The water level of Teesta River at Teesta Barrage point in Dowani area of Hatibandha upazila is flowing 27 cm above the danger level, while Dharla river at Shimulbari point in Lalmonarhat Sadar upazila is flowing 21 cm above the danger level from 6am today.

On the other hand, the water level of Dharla River in Kurigram is also rising and flowing 5 cm above the danger level at Dharla Bridge point since 6am.

The water of small rivers in the district has also increased, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent.

Many people are running to safer places as floodwater has entered their houses. Aman paddy and vegetable fields, roads and homesteads went under the wateras well.

Nazrul Islam (50), a resident of Gaddimari Char Island in Hatibandha upazila, said the Teesta River has been rising since yesterday afternoon.

He,along with his family, took shelter ata safer place this morning as water from Teesta River gushed into his house, Nazrul said.

Akkas Ali(45), another flood victim in the same area, said one of his goats, some poultry and a house fence were washed away by the floodwaters.

Two out of his three houses were damaged, he added.

Habibur Rahman(55), a flood victim from Char Shiberkuti in Sadar upazila, said aman paddy on his three bighas of land and vegetables on one bigha of land have been submerged.

If the flood waters do not recede in two to three days, the crops will be damaged, he said.

Mizanur Rahman Mizan, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said the water level of Teesta and Dharla Rivers is rising.

“People living in chars and char Islands are leaving their houses and taking shelter on government roads, dams and high places,” he informed.