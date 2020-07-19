Technical and vocational education: Infrastructure development and change of mindset

There is a new tendency among the polytechnic graduates. They take admission to graduate courses after diploma. They spend another four years after for a degree after their diploma, but it does not add any value to their qualifications in the job market. They rather have to compete with the graduates.

A diploma engineer working in Singapore recently said he would still have been studying if he had got admitted to a graduate course after earning his diploma, but now is working at a good company abroad. He is sending remittance to the country. He also noted that, for our technical and vocational students, there are not significant initiatives for consultation regarding career and professional life. Many cannot take the right decision in time due to this.