Tanvir spins Emerging Team to innings victory

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam bagged eight wickets in the second innings to lead Bangladesh Emerging Team to an innings-and-23-run victory over Ireland A in the only unofficial Test in Chattogram today.

Tanvir, who took five innings in Irish Wolves’ first innings, took eight wickets for 51 runs in 28.3 overs as the visitors were bowled out for 139 runs in their second essay at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The 24-year-old left-arm spinner from Barisal was adjudged player of the match for his 13-wicket haul.

Ireland A skipper Harry Tector, one of the few players in the side with experience of representing the Irish national team, scored a team highest of 55 before falling leg-before to Tanvir.

Ireland A had scored 151 runs in the first innings before Bangladesh Emerging Team amassed 313 runs in their only innings of the match.