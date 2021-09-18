Tannery waste dumped into the river: Polluters must be punished

A news report on tannery waste being secretly dumped into river appeared in Prothom Alo on Wednesday, 15 September 2021. As per the law, tannery waste is to be treated before being disposed into the river. But Prothom Alo investigations found several tannery owners in the Savar tannery industrial estate dumping the untreated waste into Dhaleshwari river through pipes in the dark of the night.

The decision to relocate the factories from the capital’s Hazaribagh to Savar was taken in 2003 but it took nine years to start the process. There was no effluent treatment plant at Hazaribagh was so tannery waste was directly dumped into Buriganga river. An effluent treatment plant was built at the Savar tannery industrial estate at a cost of Tk 5.47 billion (547 crore) though the factory owners raised questions about its quality.