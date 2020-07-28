Tajuddin’s family has genuine grievances

Farhad’s freedom of expression must be respected and he has the right to make mistakes in the exercise of his freedom of expression. But the problem is the posts are not consistent with his current status. He is a servant of the republic although he was recruited on political consideration. If Awami League as a party considers that it is necessary to take a position, there are many people to talk on the matter. Why does the prime minister’s special assistant have to say this?

The remarks Farhad made are a the violation of the code of conduct. The prime minister’s office can look into whether it is in the misconduct category.

The statement Sohel Taj has been given on behalf of the family of Tajuddin Ahmad and Zohra Tajuddin Ahmad. It is clear that all family members including Simeen Hussain Rimi has taken a strong position. Sohel Taj on behalf of the family has demanded a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Sohel Taj in the beginning of his video message said that Bangabandhu is the father of the nation. There should be no doubt or debate about this. Bangladesh and Bangabandhu are one and the same. He will be remain in the golden aura of being the architect of the state and father of the nation as long as Bangladesh will remain.

That official is a promising young politician. He became a barrister in London. The office which he holds is similar to what is called special adviser in Britain. Prime minister Boris Johnson has over 50 officials with such status. Their activities are controlled by the law. They have specific code of conduct. The codes are like the permanent public servants.