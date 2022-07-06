Stocks up after falling for two days

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) soared today while the benchmark index also returned to black after falling for two consecutive days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, edged up 25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 6,372.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, hit Tk 960 crore at the end of the day today, 45 per cent up from the previous day’s Tk 662 crore.

At the DSE, 160 stocks advanced, 159 declined and 63 remained the same.

Eastern Cables topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.96 per cent. Delta Life Insurance, Aman Cotton Fibrous, Energypac Power Generation, and Aman Feed also made it to the top gainers’ list.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank eroded mostly that dropped 1.98 per cent. Apex Footwear, Savar Refractories, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, Paper Processing and Packaging were the other companies in the loser tally.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 95 crore changing hands followed by Robi Axiata, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution, Fu Wang Food, and Grameenphone.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the all share price index of the port city bourse, gained 76 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 18,770.

Among the traded 301 stocks, 133 up, 126 down and 42 remained unchanged.