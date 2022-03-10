Stocks rise for second consecutive day

Stocks in Bangladesh continued to rise for the second consecutive day, as Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has lowered the circuit breaker limit to 2 per cent to curb the free fall of the stocks amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 155 points, or 2.40 per cent, to 6,630 at the end of the day.

Turnover at the premier bourse hit Tk 773 crore, which was 3.6 per cent than the previous day’s Tk 746 crore.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 40 crore changing hands followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Fortune Shoes, Dragon Sweater and Spinning, and Orion Pharmaceuticals.

At the DSE, 365 stocks advanced, three declined and 10 remained unchanged.

Meghna Pet Industries topped the gainer’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Savar Refractories, East Land Insurance, Nitol Insurance, and Federal Insurance.

IDLC Finance shed mostly that dropped 4.87 per cent followed by Tamijuddin Textile Mills, and Brac Bank.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, rose 382 points, or 2 per cent, to 19,400 at the end of the day.

Among the 293 traded stocks, 250 rose, 32 fell and 11 remained the same.