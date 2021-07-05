Stocks cross 6,200 points after 3.5 years

The prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed 6,200 points level today after around three and a half years.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, surged 69 points, or 1.12 per cent to 6,219.94 — highest since January 7 of 2018 when the index hit 6,268.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, rose 10 per cent to Tk 1,551 crore despite a lower trading period of one and a half hour.

From today, trading hour at the premier bourse will end at 1pm and the stock market regulator has said the timing will remain the same until further notice depending on the banking hours.

At the DSE, 243 stocks advanced, 119 declined and 11 remained unchanged.

Yeakin Polymer topped the gainers’ list that rose 10 per cent followed by Zaheen Spinning Mills, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, Tallu Spinning, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company.

Stock of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 73 crore followed by ML Dyeing, Keya Cosmetics, Sandhani Insurance, and Maksons Spinning Mills.

Monno Fabrics shed the most that fell 9.80 per cent followed by Purabi General Insurance, Agrani Insurance, Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing, and Global Insurance.

The port city bourse also rose today. The CASPI, the general index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, advanced 240 points, or 1.35 per cent, to 18,035.

Among 304 traded stocks, 215 advanced, 71 dropped, and 18 remained unchanged.