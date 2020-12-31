Sports in 2020: Through the lens of The Daily Star

Even in a year that saw sporting activities in the country, much like other activities, halted for the better part of the year due to the coronavirus, there were still a lot to capture in the sporting arena. And The Daily Star photojournalist Firoz Ahmed’s lens did not fail to capture the actions — or the lack of it — that sports in the country had to offer during a pandemic-hit year. And as we edge closer to the end of 2020, here we present you the best clicks that sports had on offer throughout the year.

Tamim’s triple century

Left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal walks off the pitch after registering the highest individual score in Bangladesh’s first-class cricket with an unbeaten 334 off 426 balls for East Zone against Central Zone during a BCL match in February. Tamim became the second Bangladesh player to register a triple hundred in domestic cricket after Rakibul Hasan, who scored 313 during the 2006-07 season playing for Sylhet against Barisal.

A homecoming for champions

The Bangladesh Under-19 side, who won the country its first-ever World Cup by defeating their Indian counterparts in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final in South Africa on February 9, celebrated with the trophy in front of a huge crowd that had gathered at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on February 12 to welcome the World Cup winners.

Tigers thrash Zimbabwe

Bangladesh thrashed Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs, only the second innings victory by the Tigers in Test cricket, in their one-off Test against Zimbabwe back in February at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Mashrafe’s last wicket as ODI captain

Charismatic leader Mashrafe Bin Mortaza played his last game as the ODI skipper of Bangladesh in March this year and in his final game as Bangladesh’s ODI captain, the 36-year-old showed that the fire within him had not waned, warning non-striker Regis Chakabva with a fiery stare at his direction immediately after dismissing Tinashe Kamunhukamwe. It turned out to be the last wicket for Mashrafe as the ODI captain of Bangladesh.

Liton,Tamim create history

Bangladesh openers Liton Das (L) and Tamim Iqbal pummeled Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI on March 6 with a historic 292-run partnership for the opening wicket, the most for any wicket in Bangladesh history, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Sports halted

Cricketers were left sitting idle as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) postponed the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (BDPL) due to the coronavirus pandemic after the completion of its first round in March.

Health safety the priority

Health safety has been top of the priorities since the outbreak of coronavirus saw all sporting activities halted in the country. Meanwhile, halt in sports also had an immense impact over sports related businesses earlier this year. Sports shops around the Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium, which usually draw a lot of buyers, remained vacant for days.

More greeneries in Mirpur

Cricket’s long absence saw leaves growing from underneath the seats in the gallery of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, also popularly known as the home of cricket.

Love for cricket!

Even though major sporting events in the country were halted to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the love for cricket still saw youths sneaking into grounds to play the sport they love.

A Makeshift Golf Course!

Jamal Hossain Mollah, the second-most successful golfer of Bangladesh, was left reduced to training at this sandy field inside the Bashundhara Residential Area as Golf Clubs in the capital remained closed since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Taekwondo returns first after long hiatus

Following a five-month halt to the country’s sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, Taekwondo became the first discipline to make an official comeback with its poomse competition, a kind of physical demonstration, at the National Sports Council auditorium on September 3.

A day of sports at Paltan Maidan

After a long halt, little by little people were getting back into the grounds, lured by their propensity to the excitement induced by sports. In September, near the periphery of the Paltan Maidan, a curious cricket practice session taking place on the cement pitch was witnessed. An 11-year-old Sheikh Yaamin Sinan bowling a few leg-spinners to a burkha-clad woman. On inquiry, it was found that the woman, named Jhorna Akhter was the mother of the child.

A new milestone in sight?

Bangladesh Navy’s Zahir Rayhan, who broke a 32-year-old 400m sprint record at the age of 19 years in the last edition of National Athletics Championship, must be eyeing new milestone as he was seen sweating his toned body at the Bangabandhu National Stadium as part of preparations for the upcoming Athletics Championship slated for January next year.

Cricket returns

Cricket in the country returned with the BCB President’s Cup, a three-team tournament considered as a test case basis by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, on October 11 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Shakib returns to Mirpur

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to the home of cricket — the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium — on November 9 after 376 days for the first time since being banned for one year for not reporting corrupt approaches from a bookie last year.

Huge crowd witness football’s return

International football in the country returned with Bangladesh hosting Nepal in the first of two international friendlies at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on November 13. A massive crowd filled up most of the 8,000 -capacity stadium as international football returned to the venue after almost 10 months.

BNS invaded!

A rowdy spectator jumped the fence and ran half the length of the pitch and managed to take a selfie with Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuiyan midway through the second half during booters’ second international friendly against Nepal at the Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) on November 17. The pitch invader, who did not have a mask on, was later steered away by security personnel.

Mushy lost his cool

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who led Beximco Dhaka in the recently concluded Bangabandhu T20 Cup, lost his cool while defending a slim total against Fortune Barishal in the Eliminator game of the tournament. Mushfiqur, who shaped up to throw the ball at Nasum Ahmed on two occassions during that match, later apologized for his behaviour and was also fined 25 percent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct.