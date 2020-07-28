So what’s the point of journalism then?

This year’s slogan for World Press Freedom Day is ‘Journalism without fear or favour’.

However, those of us involved in journalism in Bangladesh, cannot say with conviction that we are able to practice journalism fearlessly. We are hounded by fear, both within the law and extrajudicially too.

Media experts say that the governments of many countries are becoming more authoritarian during the coronavirus pandemic. New laws, regulations and orders are being enforced – you can write this, you can’t write that and so on. It is as if the government is to determine what’s true and what’s not. There is no scope for the journalists or the general people to use their own powers of discretion.

The repressive Digital Security Act enforced in 2018 is being used to suppress both the common citizens as well as journalists. Yet when the law was being enacted, the government’s policymakers had declared that it would not be used to harass or suppress journalists. They said it was to prevent defamation and the spread of hatred on social media.

A survey shows that after the Digital Security Act was imposed in 2018, cases were filed against 180 journalists. Other than journalists, the arrested persons include writers, cartoonists and human rights activists. And 114 were arrested immediately after the cases were filed. Among the arrested is the editor of Pakhyokal, Shafiqul Islam alias Kajol.