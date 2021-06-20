Sinopharm vaccine inoculation begins, discrepancy of information surfaced

Prothom Alo
A press release regarding the vaccines from the health directorate on Saturday evening said none in Gopalganj, Kishoreganj and Shariatpur was given the Sinopharm vaccine.
Sakibur Rahman, the medical officer of Gopalganj civil surgeon office, told Prothom Alo that some 25 fifth-year students of Gopalganj Medical College and two health workers have been administered with the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine.
According to the civil surgeon office of Shariatpur, as many as 9 people of the district have been given the first dose of Chinese vaccines. Md Mustafizur Rahman, deputy civil surgeon of Kishoreganj, told Prothom Alo that some 83 students of Shaheed Nazrul Islam Medical College have been given the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine.
The Management Information System (MIS) of the DGHS is in charge of apprising the media of the vaccine related information. However, it was not possible to contact the director of MIS despite attempts over the phone for his comment regarding the discrepancy in the assessment on the Sinopharm vaccine inoculation.
Sinopharm vaccines are being given at one centre in each district. A government medical college in each district has been selected as the vaccine centre. In the districts with no medical colleges, Sadar hospital or 250-bed hospital has been selected as the centre of vaccination.
In Dhaka, the vaccination drive is going on at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital and Mugda Medical College and Hospital.
As many as 4,320 people were given the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine at these centres on Saturday.