Shakib keeps ‘political ambition’ secret

Shakib al Hasan

Suspended Bangladesh cricketer Shakib al Hasan wants to keep his political ambition secret. The left-arm all-rounder serving one-year ban imposed by the International Cricket Council [ICC] joined for a live session with Deutsche Welle [DW] Bangla on Monday and expressed his thought.

At a point of the interview Shakib was asked if he had asked for nomination from the ruling party, Awami League, in the last parliament election in 2018. Shakib refrained from directly answering the question.

“It is good when few things are kept secret. It is not wise to answer to what you are trying to find. I will not be revealed if I had intention to come to politics and the same if my intention was not to come in politics,” said Shakib in the interview.

“It is one of my secrets which I do not want people to know. It is one of my chapters that people are curious about. I think this curiosity should remain intact. People will lose interest on you if you do not play to the curiosity. So let the curiosity remains,” he added.

Shakib seeking nomination from Awami League from Magura constituency had made the headlines during the last general election of the country. On November 11, Shakib informed of his decision to not take part in the contest and was quoted, “I have changed my decision, won’t contest the elections.”

His colleague and then ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza however moved forward on the course, collected the nomination from Awami League and was elected from the Narail constituency.